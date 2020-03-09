South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (January 2020) [

POPULATIONS OF CONCERN

299,315 Number of refugees in South Sudan. 93% come from Sudan, 5% from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1% from Ethiopia, and 1% from the Central African Republic.

1.47 million

Number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan, 13% of which are staying inside six UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites

262,876

Number of South Sudanese refugees who have returned in a self-organized manner (November 2017 - 31 January 2020) 2.2 million remain in neighbouring countries

FUNDING

$177.3 million requested for the operation in 2020

95% unfunded

$169 M

5% funded

$8.3 M

In this issue

• Road, shelter, and water and sanitation infrastructure repairs move forward in flood-damaged greater Maban County, Upper Nile State, where UNHCR and partners are assisting 150,000 refugees and 50,000 host community members. (Page 3)

• UNHCR and partner Samaritan’s Purse host a team of eye surgeons who operated on 273 refugees and host community members with cataracts in greater Maban County, Upper Nile State. (Page 4)

• More than 2,300 children from the refugee and host communities receive care through UNHCR’s community-based management of acute malnutrition programme. (Page 6)

• UNHCR’s IDP Protection Unit conducts six protection monitoring missions in Unity and Upper Nile States. (Page 10)