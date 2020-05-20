South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (February/March 2020)

POPULATIONS OF CONCERN

300,451 Number of refugees in South Sudan. 93% come from Sudan, 5% from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1% from Ethiopia, and 1% from the Central African Republic.

1.67 million Number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan, 11% of which are staying inside five UNMISS Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites and one area adjacent.

71,606 Number of South Sudanese refugees who have spontaneously returned since the revitalized peace agreement was signed in September of 2018. 2.2 million remain in neighbouring countries.

FUNDING

$177.8 million requested for the operation in 2020

In this issue

• UNHCR launches COVID-19 prevention activities in refugee and IDP areas. (Page 3)

• More than 450 households supplied relief items, such as plastic sheets, blankets and buckets, after fire destroys their homes in Western Equatoria and Upper Nile states. (Page 4)

• 35 Congolese and Sudanese refugees impacted by clashes between the government and hold out opposition groups near Yei town, Central Equatoria, were safely, and voluntary relocated to refugee camps in Unity and Western E, quatoria States. (Page 4)

• 232,368 persons of concern were served by UNHCR water systems. (Page 7)