South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (December 2019)

POPULATIONS OF CONCERN

298,313

Number of refugees in South Sudan. 92% come from Sudan, 6% from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1% from Ethiopia, and 1% from the Central African Republic

1.47 million

Number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan, 13% of which are staying inside six UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites.

235,802

Number of South Sudanese refugees who have returned in a self-organized manner (November 2017-December 2019) 2.2 million remain in neighbouring countries

In this issue

• Road, shelter, and water and sanitation infrastructure repairs move forward in flood-damaged Maban County, Upper Nile, where UNHCR and partners are assisting 150,000 refugees and 50,000 host community members. (Page 3)

• UNHCR and partners respond to increasing criminality in the wake of flooding in Maban. (Page 4)

• In Jamjang, Unity, nearly 800 refugee and host community students graduate from vocational training courses. (Page 6)

• UNHCR’s IDP Protection Unit provides emergency assistance to families stranded by insecurity along the Nile River route from Bor, Jonglei, to Malakal, Upper Nile. (Page 9)

• 625 babies are born in UNHCR-supported obstetric and newborn care facilities. (Page 9)