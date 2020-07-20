South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (April/May 2020)

Populations of Concern

301,490 Number of refugees in South Sudan. 93% come from Sudan, 5% from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, 1% from Ethiopia, and 1% from the Central African Republic.

1.67 million Number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan, 11% of which are staying inside five UNMISS Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites and one area adjacent.*

168,964 Number of South Sudanese refugees who have spontaneously returned since the revitalized peace agreement was signed in September of 2018. 2.2 million remain in neighbouring countries.

In this issue

• UNHCR ramps up COVID-19 prevention activities in refugee and IDP areas. (Pages 03 & 11)

• South Sudan continues to grant asylum to civilians fleeing violence in DRC and CAR despite closing the borders as a precaution against COVID-19. (Page 06)

• UNHCR and partners support more than 8,720 IDPs with core relief items, such as blankets, mosquito nets, buckets, collapsible jerricans and soap. (Pages 14-15)

• UNHCR and partners construct a maternity ward to support the Agoro community in Eastern Equatoria, which recently welcomed 5,500 refugees and 6,000 IDPs home. (Page 18)