South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (16-31 May 2019)

9,000+ Refugees children and mothers received nutritional support in Upper Nile during the reporting period

2,000+ Refugees received vegetable and crop seeds in Upper Nile during the reporting period

500+ Refugees and IDPs received trainings across South Sudan during the reporting period

KEY FIGURES

INSIDE SOUTH SUDAN

298,069 Refugees inside South Sudan (as of 31 May 2019)

1.83 million IDPs in South Sudan including 178,186 in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites (as of 31 May 2019)

US $750.6 million Funding requested by UNHCR for the South Sudan Situation in 2019

REFUGEE RESPONSE

PROTECTION

Unity

UNHCR registered 249 (118 women, 131 men) newly arrived Sudanese refugees from Sudan’s South Kordofan. This is a decrease of 51% as compared to the same period in 2018.

UNHCR relocated 520 refugees to one of the Jamjang refugee camps (147 - Ajuong Thok refugee camp, 373 – Pamir refugee camp). The relocation comprised of 367 new arrivals and 153 refugees previously settled in Yida settlement. In 2019, a total of 8,630 refugees were relocated to one of Jamjang’s camps (7,123 - new arrivals, 1,507 – previously settled in Yida).

In Yida, UNHCR completed the Biometric Identity Management System (BIMS) verification exercise, which started on 8 April 2019. Cumulatively, 46,379 individuals were verified and biometric information from 35,218 individuals were captured.

In the Jamjang refugee camps and Yida refugee settlement, UNHCR and partner International Rescue Committee (IRC), received 19 sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases. UNHCR provided psychosocial, food and material support to all survivors.

In Ajuong Thok and Pamir refugee camps, UNHCR and partner Lutheran World Federation (LWF) received 53 separated children (37 girls, 16 boys). All of the children are under prearranged kinship care with regular follow up visits by LWF.

Upper Nile

In Maban, UNHCR together with the Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA) registered 384 new arrivals and 23 new born babies during the reporting period. UNHCR issued proof of registration documents to all new arrivals’ family. UNHCR also issued identity cards to 226 refugees aged 16 years and above.

In Maban, UNHCR and partner Save the Children International (SCI) monitored and followed up cases of 208 children (115 girls, 93 boys). As a result, SCI supported 136 children (76 girls, 60 boys) with non-food items that included blankets, clothes, water buckets and oil.

Across Maban’s four refugee camps, UNHCR recorded 18 new SGBV cases. UNHCR and partners provided case management support to all survivors.

In Maban, UNHCR and DRC conducted a one-day training on South Sudan’s laws for 32 community leaders and youth to enhance their knowledge on criminal procedures and to sensitise them about their roles and responsibilities.

Central Equatoria