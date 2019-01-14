South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (16-31 December 2018)

1,067 IDPs Profiled during a profiling exercise at UNMISS Bor Protection of Civilian site.

12,000+ Households with identified persons with specific needs received non-food items (NFIs) across South Sudan during the reporting period.

10 Peace outreach visits took place throughout Maban county, conducted by UNHCR and the Joint Peace Committee.

KEY FIGURES

INSIDE SOUTH SUDAN

291,824 Refugees inside South Sudan as of 31 December 2018.

1.97 million IDPs in South Sudan including 194,916 in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites as of 28 December 2018.

US $782.7 million Funding requested by UNHCR for the South Sudan Situation in 2018.

REFUGEE RESPONSE

PROTECTION

Achievements and Impact Central

Equatoria

■ In Yei, UNHCR and South Sudan’s Commission of Refugee Affairs (CRA) issued 39 identity cards to refugees (16 women, 23 men). Identification cards which will enhance their protection.

Unity

■ In Jamjang’s refugee camps, UNHCR registered 248 (142 women, 106 men) newly arrived refugees from Sudan’s South Kordofan. This is a decrease of 64% when compared to the same period in 2017.

Cumulatively, UNHCR registered 16,026 new arrivals from South Kordofan in 2018, which is an increase of 11% compared to 2017 when 14,469 new arrivals were registered.

■ UNHCR relocated 354 refugees to Jamjang’s two refugee camps (48 to Ajuong Thok and 306 to Pamir).

Amongst them, 276 were new arrivals and 78 were Yida residual refugees. Cumulatively, 19,460 refugees (16,618 new arrivals and 4,842 Yida residual caseload) were relocated to Jamjang refugee camps in 2018.

■ UNHCR and partner, International Rescue Committee (IRC), identified and supported 11 new cases of Sexual Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Yida, Pamir and Ajuong Thok refugee camps. In 2018, a total of 509 SGBV survivors have been supported (Ajuong Thok: 220, Pamir: 166 and Yida: 123).

■ UNHCR and partner Lutheran World Federation (LWF) identified and supported 55 children at risk (28 girls, 27 boys) including three unaccompanied children (UAC), 41 separated children (SC) who were among the refugees relocated to the refugee camps. There were seven cases of child neglect, one pregnancy and one rape. Three UACs were placed under alternative foster care arrangements, while 41 SCs remained under the care of their extended families.

■ With UNHCR’s support, 1,077 (393 girls, 684 boys) children participated in the play and recreational activities at 22 child-friendly spaces in Pamir, Ajuong Thok refugee camps and Yida refugee settlement.

Upper Nile

■ In Doro and Gendrassa refugee camps, UNHCR registered 402 new-borns babies and were issued with proof of registration (PoR). Registration ensures newborn children and their mothers have uninterrupted access to services available in the camps. ■ UNHCR and partner Danish Refugee Council (DRC) conducted Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) prevention and response training for 45 members of the refugee women committee, protection monitors and community leaders in Doro and Gendrassa refugee camps.