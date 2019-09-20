South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (16-31 August 2019)
3,149 Tree seedlings planted or distributed for planting to ensure continued access to firewood for vulnerable persons
2,487 Farmers provided seeds and tools to facilitate crop cultivation
6,738 Refugees, internally displaced persons and returned refugees reached through hygiene promotion campaigns
REFUGEE RESPONSE
PROTECTION
Achievements and Impact
Upper Nile
In Maban’s Doro refugee camp during the reporting period, UNHCR and partner Save the Children International (SCI) engaged 88 (47 women, 41 men) community members in discussions on children rights. The aim is to prevent exposure to risks.
Across Maban’s four refugee camps, UNHCR and partner, SCI trained 40 community outreach workers (12 women, 28 men) on child and youth protection topics such as the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse and family tracing and reunification.
In Maban 330 youth (100 girls, 230 boys) and 1,695 children (819 girls, 876boys), including 60 children from the host community (28 girls, 32 boys), accessed recreation and psychosocial activities across the camps over the reporting period. Activities included songs, riddles, story-telling, debates, drawing, volley ball, pool table, table tennis and darts among others, with support from UNHCR partner partners, SCI and Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS).
Nine cases of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) were recorded across the three camps of Doro,
Gendrassa and Yusuf Batil. UNHCR and partner Danish Refugee Council (DRC) are working with community leaders to mitigate risk factors.
In Maban’s Kaya refugee camp, UNHCR, in partnership with DRC, conducted a one-day training on SGBV prevention, response and referral for 40 community leaders.
More than 400 refugee women were supported by UNHCR and protection partners at women’s centres across the four camps in Maban. Activities included case management, psychosocial support, kitchen gardening, tailoring, weaving and more.
Central Equatoria
UNHCR and partner United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) conducted best interest assessments for 9 (8 girls, 1 boy) unaccompanied, asylum-seeking children. The Nuban and Congolese child protection committee that UNHCR trained on child protection in March 2019 identified and referred the children.
UNHCR and partner UMCOR reached 115 refugees in Lasu refugee settlement with child rights and protection awareness raising activities, and 74 people with SGBV awareness raising activities.
UNHCR and partner UMCOR assisted two domestic violence survivors in Lasu refugee settlement with psychosocial counseling and referrals for medical assistance, and followed up with four SGBV cases of sexual assault, child marriage, rape & abduction.
Unity
During the reporting period, 27 SGBV cases were reported. Survivors received counselling and material support in Ajuong Thok (14), Pamir (9) and Yida (4).
58 women and girls at risk were assessed and received basic material assistance to reduce potential risks in three locations: Ajuong Thok, Pamir refugee camps and Yida refugee settlement.
996 refugee families received information on SGBV services through home visits conducted by UNHCR and partner International Rescue Committee (IRC). 3,919 refugees were reached through outreach campaigns designed to raise awareness about SGBV prevention and response in three refugee locations in Jamjang
UNHCR and partner Humanitarian Development Consortium (HDC) attended 16 traditional bench court hearing sessions in Ajuong Thok, Pamir and Yida. A total of 24 (5 women, 19 men) cases were heard and 14 of them were closed.
Legal counseling was provided to 13 refugees (5 women, 8 men) in Ajuong Thok, Pamir and Yida refugee sites.
Uniforms were distributed to 18 members (5 women, 13 men) of the traditional bench courts in AjuongThok and Pamir Camps.
UNHCR child protection partner Lutheran World Federation (LWF) identified 13 separated children (9 girls, 4 boys) and one unaccompanied minor (boy) in Ajuong Thok and Pamir refugee camps. LWF will conduct home visits and follow up on their situation.
With UNHCR support, LWF provided material support to 74 children at risk (42 girls, 32 boys) based on the identified needs. Support provided include clothes, sandals, soap, sleeping mats, body lotion and mosquito nets.
On 28 August, 25 Pamir camp leaders (7 women, 18 men) were trained by LWF on child protection, child abuse and child support.