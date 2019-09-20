South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (16-31 August 2019)

3,149 Tree seedlings planted or distributed for planting to ensure continued access to firewood for vulnerable persons

2,487 Farmers provided seeds and tools to facilitate crop cultivation

6,738 Refugees, internally displaced persons and returned refugees reached through hygiene promotion campaigns

REFUGEE RESPONSE

PROTECTION

Achievements and Impact

Upper Nile

In Maban’s Doro refugee camp during the reporting period, UNHCR and partner Save the Children International (SCI) engaged 88 (47 women, 41 men) community members in discussions on children rights. The aim is to prevent exposure to risks.

Across Maban’s four refugee camps, UNHCR and partner, SCI trained 40 community outreach workers (12 women, 28 men) on child and youth protection topics such as the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse and family tracing and reunification.

In Maban 330 youth (100 girls, 230 boys) and 1,695 children (819 girls, 876boys), including 60 children from the host community (28 girls, 32 boys), accessed recreation and psychosocial activities across the camps over the reporting period. Activities included songs, riddles, story-telling, debates, drawing, volley ball, pool table, table tennis and darts among others, with support from UNHCR partner partners, SCI and Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS).

Nine cases of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) were recorded across the three camps of Doro,

Gendrassa and Yusuf Batil. UNHCR and partner Danish Refugee Council (DRC) are working with community leaders to mitigate risk factors.

In Maban’s Kaya refugee camp, UNHCR, in partnership with DRC, conducted a one-day training on SGBV prevention, response and referral for 40 community leaders.