South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update 16-31 August 2018
141,600+ Refugees and IDPs received nonfood items across South Sudan.
8,000+ Children early childhood development activities in Unity.
3,000+ Tree seedlings distributed to refugees and host community in Unity.
KEY FIGURES INSIDE SOUTH SUDAN
298,881 Refugees inside South Sudan as of 31 August 2018.
1.84 million IDPs in South Sudan including 198,444 in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites as of 26 July 2018.
US $809.4 million - Funding requested by UNHCR for the South Sudan Situation in 2018.
PROTECTION
Achievements and Impact
Unity
■ In Yida, UNHCR registered 133 new arrivals (52F, 81M) from South Kordofan, which represents a decrease of 17% compared to the same period in 2017.
- UNHCR relocated 45 refugees to Ajuong Thok camp and 154 refugees to Pamir camp, for a total of 199
refugees. This includes 59 refugees previously settled in Yida and 140 new arrivals. Last year in the same period, 233 refugees were relocated of which 33 being Yida residual caseload. As of 31 August 2018,
Ajuong Thok refugee camp population stood at 45,942, Pamir at 30,540 and Yida refugee settlement at 51,836.
In 2018, 15,831 refugees have been relocated to Jamjang’s refugee camps (Ajuong Thok and Pamir); 11,946 new arrivals and 3,885 Yida residual caseload. In 2017 during the same period, a total of 10,294 refugees were relocated; 8,693 new arrivals and 1,601 Yida residual caseload.
In Jamjang’s refugee camps, UNHCR partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) supported 26 new Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) cases. Cumulatively, 319 cases have been supported since January 2018 including 114 cases in Pamir, 50 in Yida, and 155 Ajuong Thok.
To reduce the risk of SGBV and to improve the quality of response, IRC engaged 330 women in psychosocial group activities such as coffee/tea and skill building sessions to improve the quality of response. Cumulatively, 1,872 women have been engaged since January 2018 including 699 in Pamir, 600 in Yida and 603 in Ajuong Thok.
In Ajuong and Pamir refugee camps, IRC conducted a three-day training on SGBV basic concepts and referral pathway for 20 (5F, 15M) religious leaders from refugee and host communities. Since January 2018, 139 community leaders (44 - Pamir, 34 - Yida and 60 - Ajuong Thok) have been trained on SGBV concepts and referral pathways.
As a result of a protection assessment in Pamir and Ajuong Thok refugee camps, UNHCR provided additional food and non-food items to 33 refugee families (132 individuals) with specific needs including elderly persons at risk and persons with disabilities.
In Jamjang’s refugee camps and Yida refugee settlement, UNHCR partner Lutheran World Federation (LWF) supported 64 children at risk (34 girls, 30 boys). 18 Best Interest Assessment (BIAs) was undertaken to make a total of 350 BIAs conducted since January 2018.
In Jamjang refugee camps 2,019 children (730 girls, 1,289 boys) participated in recreational activities in child-friendly spaces. In addition, 8,295 children (3,782 girls, 4,513 boys) participated in early childhood development activities in 22 centres.