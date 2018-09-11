South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update 16-31 August 2018

141,600+ Refugees and IDPs received nonfood items across South Sudan.

8,000+ Children early childhood development activities in Unity.

3,000+ Tree seedlings distributed to refugees and host community in Unity.

KEY FIGURES INSIDE SOUTH SUDAN

298,881 Refugees inside South Sudan as of 31 August 2018.

1.84 million IDPs in South Sudan including 198,444 in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites as of 26 July 2018.

US $809.4 million - Funding requested by UNHCR for the South Sudan Situation in 2018.

PROTECTION

Achievements and Impact

Unity

■ In Yida, UNHCR registered 133 new arrivals (52F, 81M) from South Kordofan, which represents a decrease of 17% compared to the same period in 2017.

UNHCR relocated 45 refugees to Ajuong Thok camp and 154 refugees to Pamir camp, for a total of 199

refugees. This includes 59 refugees previously settled in Yida and 140 new arrivals. Last year in the same period, 233 refugees were relocated of which 33 being Yida residual caseload. As of 31 August 2018,

Ajuong Thok refugee camp population stood at 45,942, Pamir at 30,540 and Yida refugee settlement at 51,836.