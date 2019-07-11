South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (16-30 June 2019)

40,000+ Refugees and IDPs given relief packages across South Sudan

4,000+ Tree seedlings transplanted in Upper Nile

300+ Refugees and IDPs received capacity building across South Sudan

REFUGEE RESPONSE

PROTECTION

Achievements and Impact

■ On 20 June 2019, UNHCR, refugees, partners, government officials and members of the public commemorated World Refugee Day across refugee camps and settlements in South Sudan. The highlights of the event in the capital city of Juba included remarks by South Sudan’s UNHCR Representative, Mr. Johann Siffointe; Commissioner for Refugee Affairs, Lt. Gen. Bol John Akot; and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hon. Hussein Mar Nyuot. The remarks were followed by performances from the Sudanese refugee musician Mr. Abbas El-Sherif, Acholi traditional dancers, and a Congolese Band called Afro-Beat. The main event was a fashion show featuring UNHCR staff and refugees modelling refugee designed and made outfits. Refugee handicrafts, including jewellery, vases, honey, clothing and toys were available for purchase.

Unity

■ UNHCR registered 114 (63 women, 51 men) newly arrived Sudanese refugees from South Kordofan, Sudan. This is a decrease of 50% when compared to the same period in 2018.

■ UNHCR relocated 165 refugees to Jamjang refugee camps (25 - Ajuong Thok refugee camp, 140 – Pamir refugee camp). Of those, 108 were new arrivals and 57 had previously been settled in Yida. So far in 2019, 9,112 refugees have been moved to Jamjang camps (7,459 - new arrivals, 1,653 – refugees previously settled in Yida). During the same period in 2018, 14,879 refugees were relocated (11,320 - new arrivals, 3,559 - Yida residual caseload).

■ As of 30 June 2019, the total refugee population in Unity stood at 38,765 in Ajuong Thok refugee camp, 33,478 in Pamir refugee camp, and 46,316 in Yida refugee settlement. UNHCR re-activated 215 individuals, 120 of which missed the 2018 verification exercise and 95 of which missed two consecutive general food distributions.

■ In Jamjang refugee camps, UNHCR partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) received six cases of sexual gender-based violence. All survivors were provided with psychosocial and material support.

■ In Pamir refugee camp, IRC distributed sanitary kits to 8,580 women and girls of reproductive age. Kits contained soap and sanitary napkins, and, in some cases undergarments.

Upper Nile

■ In Gendrassa refugee camp, UNHCR and the Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA) re-activated 170 refugees who missed the 2018 biometric verification exercise. UNHCR registered 56 newly arrived refugees and eight new borns. UNHCR issued 208 identity cards to refugees aged 16 years and above.

■ In Maban County, UNHCR conducted protection training for 30 police officers (2 women, 28 men) to enhance their knowledge on international and national refugee legal frameworks, and issues related to sexual and gender-based violence and children and youth.

Central Equatoria

■ In Lasu refugee settlement, UNHCR started a verification exercise. Thus far, 66 refugee households (250 individuals) have been verified.

■ In Lasu refugee settlement, UNHCR partner United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) trained 25 child protection committee members (13 women, 12 men) on how to identify and refer children with protection concerns to specialized services.

Jonglei

■ In Pochalla refugee settlement, UNHCR registered 102 newborn babies (47 girls, 55 boys). As of June there are 524 families consisting of 2,031 individuals in the settlement.