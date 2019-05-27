South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (1-15 May 2019)

PROTECTION

Achievements and Impact

Upper Nile

Another 2,233 refugees (1,050 women, 1,183 men) were sensitized about two concepts: child and youth protection; and sexual and gender based violence (SGBV). The awareness drive, led by UNHCR and SCI, targeted all four refugee camps in Maban.

In Maban, UNHCR in partnership with SCI assessed the protection needs of 301 children (164 girls, 137 boys) in order to referr them to the most appropriate services. Out of 301 children, there were three children (1 girl, 2 boys) from the host community who were supported with sleeping mats, blankets, food (sugar, cooking flour, oil, beans); and counselling, which was offered by UNHCR and partner Jesuit Refugee Service.

UNHCR’s new Global Distribution Tool (GDT) was rolled-out during the most recent distribution of food and nonfood items (NFI) in Doro and Gendrassa refugee camps. The Global Distribution Tool (GDT) is UNHCR’s biometric distribution tracking tool which improves accountability, tracking and efficiency of assistance delivery to persons of concern. The new system uses biometric features for beneficiary identity verification; it generates assistance plans and manifests; it tracks who receives what when; and it allows partners access to registered biometrics during distribution exercises.

Unity

In Jamjang, 288 (153 women, 135 men) new refugee arrivals from South Kordofan, Sudan were registered. It is a decrease of 65% as compared to the same period last year.

Since the beginning of 2019, a total of 8,110 Yida refugees relocated to Jamjang camps (6,756 new arrivals and 1,354 Yida residual caseload). It is a decrease of 39% as compared to the same period in 2018.

The April biometric verification exercise in Yida is still on going. As of 15 May 2019, a total of 37,296 refugees have been verified, which represents 78% of the total population in Yida.

UNHCR trained 37 community outreach volunteers (14 women, 23 men) on rights based and community based approaches as part of the capacity building to enhance their role in the community. The volunteers share information on available services in the camps including new arrivals and persons with specific needs in Ajuong Thok and Pamir refugee camps.