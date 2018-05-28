28 May 2018

South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update 1-15 May 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 15 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (882.28 KB)

149,000+
Refugees and IDPs received material support during the reporting period across South Sudan.

10,000+
Refugee children received polio vaccination in Upper Nile during the reporting period.

800+
New arrival refugees registered in Unity during the reporting period.

KEY FIGURES

INSIDE SOUTH SUDAN

296,748
Refugees in South Sudan as of 30 April 2018.

1.76 million
IDPs in South Sudan including 202,154 in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites as of 26 April 2018

US $809.4 million
Funding requested by UNHCR for the South Sudan Situation in 2018.

