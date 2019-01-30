30 Jan 2019

South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (1-15 January 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 15 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (968.92 KB)

100+ Sports materials was distributed in Pamir refugee camp to increase refugee youth engagement and promote development.

73% Of refugee students, who sat for their term three primary examinations in Maban County pass and will continue to the next level.

1,000+ Refugees and IDPs received non-food items across South Sudan.

KEY FIGURES

INSIDE SOUTH SUDAN

291,824 Refugees inside South Sudan as of 31 December 2018.

1.97 million IDPs in South Sudan including 193,219 in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites as of 15 January 2019.

US $750.6 million Funding requested by UNHCR for the South Sudan Situation in 2019.

PROTECTION

Achievements and Impact

Unity

  • During the reporting period, UNHCR registered 601 newly arrived refugees (283 men, 318 women) from South Kordofan, which is a decrease of 4% compared to the same period in 2018.
  • UNHCR relocated 475 refugees to Jamjang’s two refugee camps (23 to Ajuong Thok camp, 452 to Pamir camp). This includes 336 new arrivals and 139 refugees previously settled in Yida. During the same period in 2018, 564 refugees were relocated including 29 refugees from Yida settlement.
  • UNHCR and partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) supported 10 Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases in Ajuong Thok and Pamir refugee camps, and Yida refugee settlement. UNHCR and partner supported survivors with psychosocial/emotional support and food/non-food items.
  • In Jamjang’s refugee camps, IRC supported 99 extremely vulnerable women and girls with food and non-food items to reduce the potential protection risk that woman and girls may face in refugee camps.
  • In Jamjang’s refugee camps, IRC conducted home visits to 441 families to disseminate messages related to SGBV including early and forced marriage, harmful practices, and importance of early reporting on SGBV incidents, referral pathways, and available services for SGBV survivors.
  • In Pamir refugee camp, UNHCR distributed sports materials to the youth committee. The materials include male sports uniform, female sports uniform, football boots, footballs, and volleyballs, Scrabble, Ludo and Chess. This intervention will increase youth engagement and promote their development.

Upper Nile

  • Across Maban’s four refugee camps, UNHCR registered 95 new-born babies, and their families were issued with renewed documentation during the reporting period.

Central Equatoria

  • In Yei, UNHCR and the Commission of Refugee Affairs (CRA) registered 28 refugees (17 families) who fled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.