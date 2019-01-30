South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (1-15 January 2019)

100+ Sports materials was distributed in Pamir refugee camp to increase refugee youth engagement and promote development.

73% Of refugee students, who sat for their term three primary examinations in Maban County pass and will continue to the next level.

1,000+ Refugees and IDPs received non-food items across South Sudan.

KEY FIGURES

INSIDE SOUTH SUDAN

291,824 Refugees inside South Sudan as of 31 December 2018.

1.97 million IDPs in South Sudan including 193,219 in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites as of 15 January 2019.

US $750.6 million Funding requested by UNHCR for the South Sudan Situation in 2019.

PROTECTION

Achievements and Impact

Unity

During the reporting period, UNHCR registered 601 newly arrived refugees (283 men, 318 women) from South Kordofan, which is a decrease of 4% compared to the same period in 2018.

UNHCR relocated 475 refugees to Jamjang’s two refugee camps (23 to Ajuong Thok camp, 452 to Pamir camp). This includes 336 new arrivals and 139 refugees previously settled in Yida. During the same period in 2018, 564 refugees were relocated including 29 refugees from Yida settlement.

UNHCR and partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) supported 10 Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases in Ajuong Thok and Pamir refugee camps, and Yida refugee settlement. UNHCR and partner supported survivors with psychosocial/emotional support and food/non-food items.

In Jamjang’s refugee camps, IRC supported 99 extremely vulnerable women and girls with food and non-food items to reduce the potential protection risk that woman and girls may face in refugee camps.

In Jamjang’s refugee camps, IRC conducted home visits to 441 families to disseminate messages related to SGBV including early and forced marriage, harmful practices, and importance of early reporting on SGBV incidents, referral pathways, and available services for SGBV survivors.

In Pamir refugee camp, UNHCR distributed sports materials to the youth committee. The materials include male sports uniform, female sports uniform, football boots, footballs, and volleyballs, Scrabble, Ludo and Chess. This intervention will increase youth engagement and promote their development.

Upper Nile

Across Maban’s four refugee camps, UNHCR registered 95 new-born babies, and their families were issued with renewed documentation during the reporting period.

Central Equatoria