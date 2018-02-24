South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update 1-15 February 2018

13,698 Refugees received non-food items during the reporting period.

2,498 Refugee new arrivals registered in Unity during the reporting period

9,142 Refugees reached with human rights awareness campaign during the reporting period

KEY FIGURES

INSIDE SOUTH SUDAN

286,256 Refugees in South Sudan as of 31 January 2018.

1.9 million IDPs in South Sudan including 204,247 in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites as of 12 February 2018

US $809.4 million Funding requested by UNHCR for the South Sudan Situation in 2018.

Update on Achievements

Accompanied by the Commissioner for Refugee Affairs, Hon. Lt. Gen. Bol John Akot, and UNHCR Representative to South Sudan, Mr Johann Siffointe, His Excellency Seiji Okada, Ambassador of Japan to South Sudan, visited UNHCR Sub-Office Jamjang operation on 14 February. On the occasion of the mission, a ground-breaking ceremony was held in Ajuong Thok for the new primary school, fully funded by Japan.

Mission. They were briefed by UNHCR partner for education Lutheran World Federation (LWF) and infrastructure partner Action Africa Help-International (AAHI). H.E. also visited Pamir PHCC, where he was briefed by UNHCR health partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Panrieng State Hospital, where the mission was welcomed by UNHCR partner CARE International. In the meeting with the Governor of Ruweng State, H.E. emphasized the importance of helping the host communities and reiterated Japan’s commitment to support South Sudan.

PROTECTION

Achievements and Impact

Unity

In Yida, UNHCR registered 2,498 new arrivals (1,326 women, 1,172 men) against 1,017 during the same period in 2017 which represents 146% increase. The new arrivals cited shortage of food due to drought in Sudan’s South Kordofan as their main reason for fleeing.

During the reporting period, UNHCR relocated 2,208 refugees to Jamjang refugee camps, including 935 to Ajuong Thok and 1,273 to Pamir. This also includes 51 refugees who were previously settled in Yida and 2,157 new arrivals.

As of 15 February 2018, the refugee population in Jamjang camps was as follows: Ajuong Thok refugee camp - 41,178, Pamir refugee camp - 21,476, Yida refugee settlement - 54,170.

In Yida refugee settlement, UNHCR commenced a verification/vulnerability assessment exercise for refugees. As of 15 February, 22,249 individuals (of 55,174 targeted population) have gone through the process. The exercise aims at individually engaging with refugees to inform them of the government relocation policy and at better understanding the protection needs, as well as the reality of the refugee population in Yida through validating/updating their family composition.

In Pamir refugee camp, IRC conducted three Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) education sessions for 143 (58 men, 85 women) refugees on female genital mutilation (FGM) and community’s engagement in the elimination of harmful traditional practice.

In Jamjang refugee camps, UNHCR provided additional food assistance to 32 refugees with specific needs following an assessment of their vulnerability situation.

In Ajuong Thok, UNHCR partner Lutheran World Federation (LWF) trained 143 (115 women, 28 men) foster care parents on good parenting skills, roles/responsibilities and child rights. This intervention is the beginning of a series of capacity building activities which aims at strengthening community structures within Jamjang refugee camps.

In Yida refugee settlement, UNHCR identified 496 separated children including 8 children who were victims of violence, abuse and exploitation, 3 children engaged in child labour, 42 child spouses and 3 children suffering from severe malnutrition. Medical cases are being attended to at the MSF PHCC in Yida.

Central Equatoria

In Juba, UNHCR in collaboration with the Commission of Refugee Affairs (CRA) registered 76 and reactivated 35 refugees following protection screening. There are now 4,500 persons of concern in Juba, including 1,947 asylum seekers and 2,553 refugees. Of these, 415 persons have special protection needs.

In Gorom refugee settlement, UNHCR registered 10 new arrivals, including 3 newborns, while 8 persons were reactivated. The refugee population in Gorom stands at 2,125 individuals of which 382 persons have specific needs. All registered persons were enrolled in Biometric Identity Management System (BIMS) and were issued with relevant registration documents.

During the reporting period, UNHCR issued 122 documents, including 62 refugee ID cards for refugees and asylum seekers, while 44 refugee ID cards were renewed/issued in Gorom.

Upper Nile