South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (1-15 December 2018)
Approximately 3,000 Persons participated in a youth cultural festival organized by the Refugee Youth committee in Ajuong Thok refugee camp.
50 women Graduated from handicraft training at Bor’s women centre.
3,133,640 SSP Generated by refugee entrepreneurs in Upper Nile.
KEY FIGURES
INSIDE SOUTH SUDAN
294,776 Refugees inside South Sudan as of 30 November 2018.
1.97 million IDPs in South Sudan including 194,916 in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites as of 10 December 2018.
US $782.7 million Funding requested by UNHCR for the South Sudan Situation in 2018.
REFUGEE RESPONSE
PROTECTION
Achievements and Impact
- The signed South Sudan 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and its 1967 Protocol were formally deposited to the United Nations in New York on Human Rights Day, 10 December 2018. The 1951 Convention and its 1967 Protocol will enter into force on 10 March 2019.
Central Equatoria
In Yei, UNHCR together with South Sudan’s Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA) registered 64 newly arrived refugees. The new arrivals are reported to have come from South Kordofan, Sudan.
In Yei, UNHCR and CRA issued 46 identity cards to (7 women, 39 men) refugees, which will enhance their protection.
Unity
In Jamjang, 520 (269 women, 249 men) newly arrived refugees from Sudan’s South Kordofan were registered. This is a decrease of 43% when compared to the same period last year. From January 2018 to date, 15,806 new arrivals have been registered in Jamjang.
The analysis from a verification exercise done in Ajuong Thok refugee camp, from October to November 2018, confirmed the high mobility of refugees. UNHCR will continue to closely monitor refugee movements for protection and assistance programming.
The active population at the end of the verification exercise in Ajuong Thok refugee camp is 37,477 persons (8,481 families), representing a 19% decrease in population. A total of 10,022 individual profiles were inactivated/closed. Most of the inactivated individuals have reportedly left the camp for the Nuba Mountains in Sudan.
Upper Nile
- During the reporting period, International Day of Persons with Disabilities and Human Rights Day were commemorated across the four refugee camps in Maban. Different activities including dramas, music acts, and traditional dances, and poem recitals were performed by refugees.