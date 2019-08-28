South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (1 - 15 August 2019)

10,000 refugees benefited from mosquito net distribution in Unity

300+ refugee secondary school students sat for the pre-screening exam for a university scholarship through the DAFI programme

1,500+ internally displaced persons estimated to have listened to peaceful co-existence radio programming in Yei

REFUGEE RESPONSE

PROTECTION

Central Equatoria

UNHCR and UMCOR conducted home visits to 10 (2 boys, 8 girls,) Congolese refugee children with protection concerns. The purpose was to assess the children’s needs and come up with durable solutions.

A protection monitoring mission was conducted to Libogo, located on the border with Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). A significant number of spontaneous refugee returnees and IDP returnees have opted to stay in Lasu refugee settlement instead of returning to their villages of origin. Refugee returnees from DRC cited insufficient education and livelihood opportunities, and a lack of freedom of movement in the DRC as their reasons for returning as well as improved security in South Sudan.

Unity

UNHCR registered 30 (19 men, 11 women) new arrivals from South Kordofan. This is a decrease of 81% when compared to the same period last year. While UNHCR relocated 07 refugees to Ajuong Thok and 33 refugees to Pamir refugee camps, a total of 40 refugees. Amongst them were 22 new arrivals while 18 were Yida residual refugees. Last year in the same period, 251 refugees were relocated.

To date, a total of 9,366 Yida refugees relocated to Jamjang’s refugee camps (7,643 new arrivals and 1,723 Yida residual caseload). In the same period last year, a total of 15,632 were relocated (11,806 new arrivals and 3,826 Yida residual caseload).

Ten new SGBV cases were reported and received counselling and material support. Cumulatively since January 2019, 278 SGBV survivors have been supported (113 - Ajuong Thok, 89 - Pamir and 74 - Yida).

IRC conducted SGBV awareness sessions with a focus on preventing sexual exploitation and abuse to 69 adolescents (31 girls and 38 boys) in Pamir. An additional 754 households received information on SGBV services through home visits. Furthermore, 15 peer educators (7 men, 8 women) were trained on SGBV concepts with a view to influence other youth in the community on prevention and mitigation of SGBV risk.

UNHCR partner Humanitarian Development Consortium (HDC) conducted 27 detention monitoring visits to police detention centres in Ajuong Thok, Pamir and Yida where 45 detention cases (12F, 33M) were identified. In addition, HDC provided legal counselling to 18 refugees (13 men, 05 women) in Ajuong Thok refugee camp and Yida refugee settlement.