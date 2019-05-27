South Sudan UNHCR Operational Update (01 - 15 April 2019)

REFUGEE RESPONSE

PROTECTION

Central Equatoria

On 2 April, UNHCR along with partner United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) and South Sudan’s Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA) undertook a protection needs assessment to Lasu refugee settlement. The approximate population figure is 4,600 (600 refugees and 4,000 IDPs) persons of concern. During the mission, 245 plastic sheets and 5 tents were distributed to 245 extremely vulnerable refugee households (1,295 individuals).

Unity

■ UNHCR registered 673 (346F, 327M) new arrivals from South Kordofan, Sudan which is a decrease of 35% compared to the same period last year.

■ 370 refugees were relocated to Jamjang camps (58 - Ajuong Thok, 312 - Pamir). Among them 268 new arrivals while 102 were Yida residual refugees. Last year in the same period, 1,694 refugees were relocated, 802 being Yida residual caseload. From January to date, a total of 7,126 refugees were relocated to one of Jamjang’s refugee camps (6,159 - new arrivals, 967 - Yida residual caseload). In 2018 during the same period, a total of 11,231 were relocated. The seemingly large difference is related to the relocations following the Yida verification last year, when a number of refugees who missed the verification decided to relocate to the camps.

■ On 8 April, UNHCR started a Biometric Information Management System (BIMS) exercise for all active refugees in Yida settlement. The BIMS enrollment exercise will also function as a simplified verification exercise, through which basic individual data sets will be updated accordingly. As of 15 April 2019, a total of 5,645 individual refugees have been verified, and the biometric information from 4,107 refugees captured.

■ UNHCR and partner International Rescue Committee (IRC) received 23 SGBV cases during the reporting period. IRC provided counseling, psychosocial support and material assistance through coordination with health, child protection and protection partners. Since January 2019, 160 SGBV survivors have been supported (64 - Ajuong Thok, 51 - Pamir and 45 - Yida).

■ UNHCR and partner Lutheran World Federation (LWF) carried out 10 best interest assessments (BIA) for children at risks. A total of 56 BIAs have been conducted since January 2019. Following the assessment, 15 separated children (7 girls, 8 boys) were supported with items such as clothing, mosquito net, buckets, blanket, soap and mats.

Upper Nile

■ UNHCR and Danish Refugee Council (DRC) hosted a quarterly meeting on access to justice for authorities in North East Maban. 35 (6 women, 29 men) people participated including the Maban County Court Judge, Public Prosecutor, County Commissioner, police, camp authorities and host community leaders.

■ UNHCR and partner Save the Children International (SCI), identified 10 (6 girls, 4 boys) child protection cases. The cases included; separated children, orphans, early/forced marriage and psychosocial support needs. All cases were referred to the appropriate service provider.

■ In Maban, 4,008 young refugees (2,560 women, 1,448 men) benefitted from skills-building activities offered by UNHCR in partnership with Save the Children International (SCI) across the four refugee camps in Maban (Doro, Gendrassa, Kaya and Yusuf Batil). The skills-building activities included beadwork, crocheting, embroidery, hair cutting and hair plaiting.

Western Equatoria

■ UNHCR registered 22 families (27 individuals) in Makpandu refugee settlement during the reporting period.