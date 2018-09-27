27 Sep 2018

South Sudan: UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Welcomes Accession to OPAC

Report
from UN Office of the SRSG for Children and Armed Conflict
Published on 27 Sep 2018 View Original

Thursday, 27 September 2018

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms. Virginia Gamba, congratulates the government of South Sudan for its accession to the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict (OPAC).

South Sudan’s Ambassadors Kureng Garang and Agnes Oswaha deposited the accession instrument during a ceremony that took place on the margins of the 73rd General Assembly debates at the UN headquarters in New York.

“Today, the Government of South Sudan is making an important promise to its children that they will take all possible measures to protect them from recruitment and use by both its armed forces and armed groups active in the country”, said Virginia Gamba.

OPAC also includes the commitment that South Sudan will work to demobilize all children under 18 present in the ranks of its armed forces, will provide physical and psychological recovery and help their reintegration.

Gamba expressed her hope that this new international commitment will provide an impetus to generate further progress for the children of South Sudan, including through the development and implementation of a revised Action Plan to address all six grave violations against children. The Special Representative travelled to South Sudan earlier this month to engage with the Government on this issue and to boost efforts to better protect children.

“Through the UN’s active engagement with parties to conflict in South Sudan, we are laying the groundwork to improve the protection of boys and girls. Implementation will now be key to bring tangible progress in the lives of children who have been victims of or witnessed unspeakable violence. I also recommend that South Sudan further commits to the Paris Principles and the Vancouver Principles as soon as possible, ” concluded the Special Representative.

South Sudan becomes the 168th State party to the Optional Protocol on the involvement of children in armed conflict.

#

Note to editors:

Adopted by the General Assembly on 25 May 2000, the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict entered into force on February 12 2002 and is a commitment that States will not recruit or conscript children under 18 to take part in hostilities.

Read more about the Optional Protocol here: https://childrenandarmedconflict.un.org/tools-for-action/opac/

For more information please contact:

Stephanie Tremblay, Fabienne Vinet – Communications Officers
Office of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict
Tel: +1 212 963-8285
Mobile: +1 917 288-5791
tremblay@un.org, vinet@un.org

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook:
www.twitter.com/childreninwar
www.facebook.com/childrenandarmedconflict
Use the hashtag: #ChildrenNotSoldiers

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.