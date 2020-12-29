South Sudan: Transition and Recovery Quarter 3 Report 2020

Livelihood Support

In Abyei Administrative Area (AAA), the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Transition and Recovery Unit (TRU), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, supported a farming group consisting of 25 beneficiaries (10 women and 15 men) with the ploughing of eight acres and distribution of farm inputs. IOM also provided assorted saloon start-up kits to the Abyei Boys Unisex Saloon group. Another ten beneficiaries were trained on basic beekeeping for honey production.

Four village savings and loan (VSLA) groups comprising of a total of 100 members were formed in quarter three.

IOM continued supporting the production of COVID-19 face masks. 20 women social mobilizers were selected and provided with training of trainers (ToT) on COVID-19 prevention strategies to support in the distribution of the locally tailored reusable cloth face mask and awareness raising. The team distributed 17,220 locally produced face masks to 8,610 vulnerable individuals.

In Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal (WBeG) IOM supported the production of 15,761 face masks and mobilized community-based facilitators to conduct continuous COVID-19 awareness activities to livelihood beneficiaries, reaching 100 women beneficiaries. In partnership with the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO),

IOM conducted three radio talk shows focusing on the roles of youth in response to COVID-19.