South Sudan: Transition and Recovery 2021 | Quarter 2 Report

Overview

IOM TRU implement projects in Wau (Western Bahr el Ghazal), Juba (Central Equatoria State), Bentiu (Unity State), Abyei Administrative Area, Bor and GPAA in Jongelei State. These projects focus on livelihoods, peacebuilding, infrastructure, GBV, Functional Adult Literacy (FAL), Mental Health and Psychosocial Support and are funded by the Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Reconciliation, Stabilization, Resilience (RSRTF), the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (PBF), the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), and the Government of the Netherlands.