South Sudan: Tonj North County, Warrap State Event Tracking Report, 9 November 2020

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted an Emergency Event Tracking assessment to capture information about flood affected population in Tonj North County of Warrap State on 16 September 2020. During the assessment, DTM confirmed displacement of 16,480 individuals, (2,744 households) who fled flood affected payams of Rual-Bet, Pagol, Manalor, Akop, Aliek, Kirik and Awul between 4 and 16 September.

Information gathered through key informant interviews indicate that IDPs found refuge among host communities of Rual-Bet, Pagol, Manalor, Athieng-Puol, Aliek Centre, Krirk and Warrap Town. All locations are located in Tonj North County. Urgent needs identified during the assessment include food, shelter, non-food items, and health services.