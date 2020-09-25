South Sudan: Tonj North County, Warrap State Event Tracking Report, 25 September 2020

On 10 September 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted Emergency Event Tracking to capture information about localized conflict induced displacement in Tonj North County of Warrap State. DTM found that 23,186 individuals, (4,219 households) were displaced between 10 July and 10 September 2020 to neighbouring payams within Tonj North. The clashes affected Awul, Kirik, and Rual-Bet payams.

Information gathered through key informant interviews indicate that IDPs found refuge among host communities of Aporlang, Awul Centre, Warrap Town, Kuany goi, Kirik Centre, Madhiath, Thor-Khon and Rual-Bet. All locations are located in Tonj North County. Urgent needs identified during the assessment include, food, shelter, non-food items, and health services.