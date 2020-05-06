South Sudan: Tonj East County, Warrap State Event Tracking Report, 6 May 2020

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted Emergency Event Tracking through interviews with key informants to obtain information on recent displacements within Tonj East County following reports on communal clashes between Thiik community in Ananatak Payam and Jalwaw and Konggor communities of Wunlit Payam. The dispute over land ignited inter-communal clashes which caused the displacement of 30,499 individuals (5,713 households) who found shelter among host communities spread across seven different villages in Paliang, Mayom and Malial-Cum Payams. According to key informants, IDPs are in dire need of humanitarian assistance such as food, shelter, NFI, sanitation and health care.