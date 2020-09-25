South Sudan: Tonj East County, Warrap State Event Tracking Report, 25 September 2020

On 16 September 2020, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) conducted Emergency Event Tracking to capture information about flood induced displacement in Tonj East County of Warrap State. DTM found that 10,269 individuals, (1,653 households) were displaced between 5 September and 16 September 2020 to neighbouring payams within Tonj East. The floods affected Ananatak, Wunlit, Makuac, Paliang, Palel and Paweng payams.

Information gathered through key informant interviews indicate that IDPs found refuge among host communities of Ananatak, Wunlit, Makuac, Paliang, Palal and Paweng. All locations are located in Tonj East County. Urgent needs identified during the assessment include, food, shelter, non-food items, and health services.