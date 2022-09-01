South Sudan: Tonga Conflict Situation Report Inter-Cluster Coordination Group As of 1 September 2022

This report is produced by OCHA South Sudan on behalf of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG). The next report will be issued mid-September.

HIGHLIGHTS

The escalation in tensions and conflict in Tonga resulted in thousands of people displacing to several surrounding areas. People fled to Agunjuok, Pakwa onto Obay and Adidiang in Upper Nile, into Unity State and into Sudan. In Malakal, more than 2,000 people had arrived at the Protection of Civilians (PoC) site as of 29 August.

In Jonglei State, an estimated 14,000 people displaced from Tonga and New Fangak to Old Fangak. Over 8,000 people moved to Pigi Canal County.

Ongoing insecurity is hampering the response. Humanitarian partners are unable to reach people left behind. In New Fangak, health and nutrition facilities were looted, and two schools were reportedly burned down. Staff from 14 organizations relocated from New Fangak to Old Fangak. Two nutrition facilities in New Fangak are non-functional as the nutrition and health workers are now part of the people impacted and displaced.

For people impacted, this protection crisis is exacerbated by trauma, continuous fear of conflict and worries over missing family members, due to family separations. Unaccompanied and separated children as well as survivors of genderbased violence are in urgent need of mental health and psychosocial support, a gap in the current response.