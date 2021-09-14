South Sudan: Tambura conflict Flash Update No. 1 (As of 14 September 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

• Close to 80,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Tambura County since June, with reports of civilians killed and wounded.

• Of the 80,000 people displaced, an estimated 45,000 people fled to Ezo County, with thousands of others moving to Yambio town, Nagero, Namutina, Wau,

Nzara and Moso.

• Assessment of the needs of people in Ezo, Yambio, and Nzara was done. A response reached 6,000 people in Ezo with food assistance; protection, health and nutrition support; WASH and education services.

• Urgent funding is needed to support the ongoing response and to meet the increasing needs of people affected by the conflict.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since late June, sub-national violence in Tambura County, Western Equatoria has displaced nearly 80,000 people with reports of civilians killed and wounded. Many of the people displaced have fled to neighbouring Western Bahr el Ghazal State. An estimated 45,000 people have fled to Ezo County, with thousands of others moving to Yambio town, Nagero, Namutina, Wau, Nzara and Mosso. Reports have also been received of people fleeing to the Central African Republic.

There are reports of civilian deaths, with their bodies left to decompose on the outskirts of Tambura, without a proper burial. An increasing number of unaccompanied and separated children are being reported. People’s homes and livelihoods have been destroyed by the recurring violence.

The president of South Sudan has formed a high-level committee to investigate the root cause of the Tambura conflict and to seek a solution and end to the violence.