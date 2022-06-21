South Sudan Study on the Status of and Opportunities for Reparations for Survivors of Conflict Related Sexual Violence, March 2022

The South Sudan Study on the Status of and Opportunities for Reparations for Survivors of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence presents and analyses survivors’ perceptions and expectations for reparations. It offers practical, concrete, and context-specific recommendations to policy makers and other relevant actors at national and global levels to inform the design and delivery of survivor-centred reparations in South Sudan.

The Study found that survivors indicated extreme unmet needs, including urgent medical, psychological, social, and economic needs directly resulting from the specific sexual violence experienced. The social impacts are particularly acute. A sea change of awareness in government and in communities across South Sudan is needed to end a destructive culture of blame against survivors.