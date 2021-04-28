South Sudan; statement following attack on IRC staff

Juba, South Sudan, April 28, 2021 — The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is deeply distressed following an attack on its staff at the IRC compound in Jamjang County in Ruweng Administrative Area on 24th April where up to 20 youth entered the perimeter and physically attacked IRC staff, resulting in multiple injuries. One senior medical staff member was seriously injured and was airlifted to hospital in Juba.

Caroline Sekyewa, IRC South Sudan Country Director, said:

“We are deeply disturbed by these attacks. Thus far, the perpetrators have not been caught and there has been no accountability for those that have carried out this attack. We urge the local authorities to provide a guarantee of staff security so that we can continue to provide life-saving humanitarian services to host and displaced communities in South Sudan”.

For over 30 years, IRC has been one of the largest aid providers in South Sudan, delivering emergency assistance and supporting vulnerable populations in hard-to-reach areas. Our health response includes capacity building in state clinics, training of local health workers, nutrition programs, and sanitation services. We also provide support to survivors of sexual violence and child protection services. Community leaders and government officials are trained on the importance of upholding human rights. The IRC helps empower people through cash assistance, job and livelihoods training. Learn more about the IRC’s South Sudan response.