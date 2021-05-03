South Sudan Stabilization Centre (SC) Safety Audit Tool

Background

This tool is designed to support Nutrition partners in South Sudan to identify potential GBV-related safety risks at and around the Stabilization Centers.

Stabilization Center safety audits are participatory and practical tools that can be used to rapidly assess a facility's usability from the perspective of users, whose requirements are often ignored in standard design.

It generally focuses on:

a. The Stabilization Center structural design

b. The Latrine for users (hygiene)

c. Handwashing and bathing area

d. General protection environment for women and children

Focusing on these broad four components, the safety audit helps to:

Identify which features make the facility easy to use and which make it difficult to use for people with special needs (e.g. persons with physical impairments)

General tips on using this tool

The tool is divided into three parts: 1) Observation; 2) Community Consultation (through focus group discussions); and 3) Staff Consultation. Ideally, all components should be used together, but depending on time, staff capacity, etc. individual components of the tool can also be used independently.

For Part 2 (community consultations), it is recommended to have a female enumerator. If it is not possible to translate this tool into the local language ahead of time and/or train someone who speaks the local language to collect the data directly, it is recommended to have a female translator.