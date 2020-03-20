South Sudan Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (January-February 2020)

2,239,365 South Sudanese refugees in the region as of 2020 (pre- and post-Dec 2013 caseload).

12,567 South Sudanese refugee arrivals since 1 January 2020.

299,815 refugees in South Sudan of whom 93 per cent are from Sudan.

276,896: Number of South Sudanese refugees who have returned in a self-organized manner (since November 2017)

82% of the South Sudanese refugee population are women and children (under the age of 18 years old)

1.66 million: Number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan with 13% inside six UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites

Highlights and Operational Context