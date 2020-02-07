South Sudan Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (December 2019)

2,216,652* South Sudanese refugees in the region as of 31 December 2019 (preand post-Dec 2013 caseload).

74,947* South Sudanese refugee arrivals in 2019, with 5,015 new refugee arrivals in December 2019.

298,313 Refugees in South Sudan with 92 per cent from Sudan, 6 per cent from the DRC, 1 percent from Ethiopia and 1 per cent from CAR.

235,802 Number of South Sudanese refugees who have returned in a self-organized manner (Nov 2017-Dec 2019)

63% of the South Sudanese refugee population are children (under the age of 18 years old)

1.47 million Number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in South Sudan with 13% inside six UNMISS Protection of Civilians site.

Highlights and Operational Context