South Sudan Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (1-30 September 2019)
2,243,973* South Sudanese refugees in the region as of 30 September 2019 (pre- and post-Dec 2013 caseload).
61,280* South Sudanese refugee’s arrivals so far in 2019, with some 1,974 refugee arrivals in September 2019.
299,162 Refugees in South Sudan and 1.46 million IDPs with 12 per cent inside six UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites.
KEY INDICATORS
3.9 million persons of concern (South Sudanese refugees in the region;
South Sudanese IDPs and refugees in South Sudan)
63% of the South Sudanese refugee population are children (under the age of 18 years old)
2,795,827 2019 Regional RRP Planning figure for the total South Sudanese refugees projected in the region by 31 December
Regional Highlights
On 26 September, during his address at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly South Sudan’s First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai declared that “South Sudan is heading towards lasting peace and stability.” While highlighting the significant strides on the political context with the recent meeting between the President Salva Kiir and Riek Machar earlier in September, he also reiterated the need to consolidate peace on the ground. A complementary three-track approach that includes people-topeople peace initiatives, national dialogue and the implementation of the Peace Agreement was emphasized as a way to support the establishment of the new Government of National Unity by 12 November.
On 16 September, the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan released a statement at the 42nd Human Rights Council session. The Commission welcomed the steps taken towards the formation of the National Unity Government by November, however also raised the concern on the “oblivious” behaviour of South Sudan’s political elites, lack of policies on the remaining land access and boundaries issues, forced recruitment of children as well as on the transitional justice mechanisms of the Peace Agreement. They also stated there are worrying levels of starvation and malnourishment in the country. The Commission appealed for IGAD, the African Union, and the international community to do everything in their power to help the warring parties find a durable political solution.
In September, the mid-year reports for the 2019 South Sudan Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP), including a regional overview and country level updates (DRC, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, and Uganda), were released. Having received only 21 per cent of total funding requirement as of June 2019, in the first half of the year the 95 RRP partners managed to provide food assistance to 1.27 million South Sudanese refugees, ensure qualified personnel assistance during deliveries to some 11,500 South Sudanese refugee mothers, and assist 322,000 South Sudanese refugee children across the region to attend early childhood development, primary or secondary school. However, due to underfunding, a significant need for appropriate interim and long term care for unaccompanied and separated children remains, availability of safe drinking water was not adequate, in particular in the DRC, Ethiopia and Uganda, and refugees did not regularly receive the standard amount of soap in any of the five response countries, increasing public health risks.