South Sudan Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (1-30 November 2018)

2,306,499

South Sudanese refugees in the region as of 30 November 2018 (pre- and post-Dec 2013 caseload).

3,315

South Sudanese refugee arrivals in November 2018.

294,776

Refugees in South Sudan and 1.98 million IDPs including 194,747 in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites.

KEY INDICATORS

4.47 million

persons of concern (South Sudanese refugees in the region; South Sudanese IDPs and refugees in South Sudan)

63%

of the South Sudanese refugee population are children (under the age of 18 years old)

2,677,400

2018 Regional RRP Planning figure for the total South Sudanese refugees projected in the region by 31 December

Regional Highlights