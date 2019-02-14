South Sudan Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (1-30 November 2018)
2,306,499
South Sudanese refugees in the region as of 30 November 2018 (pre- and post-Dec 2013 caseload).
3,315
South Sudanese refugee arrivals in November 2018.
294,776
Refugees in South Sudan and 1.98 million IDPs including 194,747 in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites.
KEY INDICATORS
4.47 million
persons of concern (South Sudanese refugees in the region; South Sudanese IDPs and refugees in South Sudan)
63%
of the South Sudanese refugee population are children (under the age of 18 years old)
2,677,400
2018 Regional RRP Planning figure for the total South Sudanese refugees projected in the region by 31 December
Regional Highlights
On the 26th November, the United Nations Panel of Experts on South Sudan released an interim report pursuant to the arms embargo imposed by the Security Council on the entire territory of South Sudan in 2018 (resolution 2428). The report revealed some violations of the arms embargo imposed on South Sudan and "alarming levels of violence, including sexual and gender-based violence, and a desperate humanitarian situation that includes severe food shortages" and its impact on the protection of human rights and humanitarian access in South Sudan.
As of 20th November 2018, UNHCR have received only 45 per cent of the $782.7 million appealed for the South Sudan situation. The UNHCR South Sudan situation includes refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs).
The 66th Extraordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers on South Sudan was held on 16th November, 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. On its communique while expressing appreciation with the progress made in the implementation of the R-ARCSS and establishment of the implementation institutions and mechanisms in South Sudan, the IGAD Council of Ministers also urged all stakeholders, the African Union and all other parties for technical and financial support.
On 20th November 2018, Mr. Pierre Townsend, Senior Humanitarian Adviser, East Africa of the Department for International Development (DFID) based in Addis-Ababa met with Regional Refugee Coordination Office for the South Sudan situation in Nairobi. The meeting was aimed at exchanging information on DFIDs regional engagement on the South Sudan situation and the strategic objectives, need based assessment and the requirements allocation for each of the six asylum country which form part of the 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan RRRP for the South Sudan situation. The consultations between DFID and RRC UNHCR Nairobi will be pursued in 2019 to strengthen the regional response plan for the benefit of South Sudanese refugees.