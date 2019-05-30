30 May 2019

South Sudan Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (1-30 April 2019)

2,384,240* South Sudanese refugees in the region as of 30 April 2019 (pre- and post-Dec 2013 caseload).

9,414* South Sudanese refugee arrivals in April 2019.

297,321 Refugees in South Sudan and 1.91 million IDPs including 178,923 in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites.

KEY INDICATORS

4.4 million - persons of concern (South Sudanese refugees in the region;
South Sudanese IDPs and refugees in South Sudan)

63% of the South Sudanese refugee population are children (under the age of 18 years old)

2,795,827 2019 Regional RRP Planning figure for the total South Sudanese refugees projected in the region by 31 December

Regional Highlights

  • On 2 April, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and European Union released the “Global Report on Food Crises 2019”, revealing that South Sudan is expected to remain among the world’s most severe food crises in 2019 with some 6 million people already affected. The report has also identified conflict as the key driver of food insecurity for the majority of the 113 million acutely food-insecure people globally.

  • In April, African Union released the report of the roundtable on root causes and solutions for forced displacement held on 9 February 2019 at United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. While the Global Compact on Refugees and CRRF, and their potential to ensure the socio-economic inclusion of refugees in host communities and enable self-reliance have been highlighted it was also raised that durable solutions for refugees and the internally displaced require the establishment of conditions of normality and inclusion of refugees, IDPs and stateless persons in national development plans to harness their potential.

  • On 17th April UNHCR issued an update to its 2015 Position on Returns to South Sudan. The position calls on states to uphold that the bar on forcible return as a minimum standard until such time as the security, rule of law, and the human rights situation in South Sudan significantly improve to permit a safe and dignified return of those determined not to be in need of international protection. Under the current circumstances, UNHCR current stance is that it cannot facilitate, promote or otherwise organize returns to South Sudan.

