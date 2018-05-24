South Sudan Situation: UNHCR Regional Update (1 - 30 April 2018)
2,472,625*: Total South Sudanese refugees in the region as of 31 April(pre- and post-Dec 2013 caseload)
10,274*: South Sudanese refugee arrivals in April, based on field reports as of 30 April
296,748: Refugees in South Sudan and 1.76 million IDPs including 202,154 in UNMISS Protection of Civilians sites.
KEY FIGURES
63% of the South Sudanese refugee population are children (under the age of 18 years old)
4.53 million Total population of concern (South Sudanese refugees, South Sudanese IDPs and refugees inside South Sudan)
3,135,000 2018 Regional RRP Planning figure for the total South Sudanese refugees projected in the region by 31 December 2018.
Regional Highlights
On 25th April 2018, the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) led High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) Phase II has been postponed to allow further ‘shuttle diplomacy’ meeting with the various parties to the South Sudan conflict in order to ensure a meaningful outcome. The forum is to resume on 17 to 21 May 2018.
The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for South Sudan and the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan, David Shearer, called upon all parties to the conflict to halt all fighting and ‘come together in good faith’ at the upcoming peace talks at the High Level Revitalization Forum. In a statement on 27 April, Shearer added that “this surge in violence […] is at odds with the cessation of hostilities agreement” and it is endangering the fragile peace process in the world’s youngest nation.
Heightened safety risk for South Sudanese crossing in some border entry points of Sudan. As of 28 March, Joda border in White Nile has been closed and halted the crossing of South Sudanese people from the northern Upper Nile region in South Sudan. Moreover, there have been reports of armed clashes in Bahr el Arab locality and presence of armed groups in key refugee entry point areas.
UNHCR is preparing a contingency plan to manage a higher arrival figure in case Joda border entry point re-opens.