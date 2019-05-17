South Sudan Situation Report,17 May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

More than 20,000 people displaced in Jur River County

Almost half of displaced people intend to leave Malakal Protection of Civilians site

Measles outbreak confirmed in 11 counties in South Sudan, upsurge in cases globally

United Nations allocates $11 million to help displaced people return

Food insecurity increases, humanitarians urge for scale-up of aid

EMERGENCY RESPONSE

More than 20,000 people displaced in Jur River County Inter-communal violence has displaced more than 20,000 people since early March and has prevented thousands of civilians from returning to their homes in Kuajiena and Roc-Rocdong, Jur River County.

Since early March, cattle keepers from Tonj have come to Jur River searching for pasture for their livestock. Their attacks on villages in the area have led to reports of killing, rape, beating, and looting. People said they fear to return because of more attacks.

In Kuajiena, nearly 4,000 displaced people are currently sheltering at a primary school and in abandoned public buildings in the town.

In Roc-Rocdong, humanitarians have reported that nearly 8,000 people, mainly women and children have been displaced in Marial Bai and other neighbouring areas. At least 200 people, mostly women and unaccompanied children, are sheltering in a church compound and a primary school in Roc-Rocdong town.

Since March, nearly 4,500 newly displaced people in Wau PoC site and

The displaced people have called on the Government to provide security so that they can return home. But attacks continue to be reported in some of the villages, even after the deployment of Government forces to the area.

Humanitarian activities and ongoing to respond to urgent needs: safe water, food, emergency items and emergency shelter, primarily. In April, in Kuajiena, 4,200 people received 15-day food rations, and nutrition supplies to 900 children aged under 5 years were distributed. In Marial Bai and neighbouring settlements, over 7,000 people received a 15-day food ration.

Humanitarian organizations continue to engage with the political leaders in Tonj and Wau states to provide security for the displaced people to return to their villages.