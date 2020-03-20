South Sudan
South Sudan: Situation Report – March 2020
Attachments
Key messages
- An estimated 51 percent of the population of South Sudan are suffering from severe acute food insecurity (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification [IPC] Phase 3 or above) immediately after the harvest period, a situation driven by conflict-related livelihood disruptions, climatic shocks, displacement and the economic crisis. According to the results of the latest IPC analysis, an estimated 6.5 million people --55 percent of the population -- are projected to face severe acute food insecurity between May and July 2020, of whom over 1.4 million are projected to be in Emergency (IPC Phase 4).
- The situation was projected to deteriorate as the country heads into the lean season and households start to deplete food stocks. Potential infestations of the desert locust in the eastern part of South Sudan could further threaten food security in the country. South Sudan has not seen an invasion of the pest since 1961 and has no collective means to address one.
- Nonetheless, compared to the February--April period of 2019, the number of people in severe acute food insecurity has reduced by about 7 percent, largely attributed to increased production and the improved security situation following the September 2018 Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.
- FAO has received almost USD 54 million of USD 75 million needed for its emergency livelihood response programme (ELRP). This means far fewer people in urgent need of assistance can be reached than planned, potentially threatening the situation particularly in areas likely to receive returnees, where access is difficult, or where harvests are predicted to be poor.
- Saving lives by saving livelihoods: FAO's seed campaign alone in 2019 enabled 594 194 households to produce enough food to last for 6.5 months and represented one-third of total cereal production in the country. In 2020, FAO plans to reach 775 000 households through livelihood support (crop seeds, vegetable and fishing kits).
- Significant flooding occurred across the country in 2019, resulting in about 73 000 tonnes of cereal production loss as well as increased reports of sick and dying livestock. In response, FAO and partners launched an emergency recovery intervention and livestock vaccination campaign, with FAO having so far received USD 2.2 million in funding for flood-affected areas.
- A swarm of desert locust crossed in to southeastern parts of the country in February 2020, dispersing into numerous smaller swarms. FAO has so far mobilized USD 5.55 million in funding to combat the unprecedented threat posed to food security and livelihoods and help those affected.
- FAO has completed the construction of a Central Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory under the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries in Juba, to facilitate evidence-based livestock epidemio-surveillance and timely response to diseases.