South Sudan Situation Report, 31 May 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Increased food pre-positioning as the rainy season starts

Humanitarian needs assessed in Maridi, Western Equatoria

More than 20,000 people displaced in Jur River County

Almost half of displaced people intend to leave Malakal Protection of Civilians site

Measles outbreak confirmed in 11 counties in South Sudan, upsurge in cases globally

FEATURE

Humanitarian organizations have scaled-up pre-positioning of supplies across South Sudan before rains intensify and roads become impassable. Nearly 60 per cent of the country will become inaccessible over the coming five months, and the concluding dry season offers a critical window to pre-position essential relief items.

From January to May 2019, the World Food Programme (WFP) pre-positioned almost 172,000 metric tons in 60 different locations across South Sudan. This is 98 per cent of the 175,000 metric ton target, and 60,000 metric tons more than in the same period last year.

WFP has also expanded the storage capacity in hard-to-reach areas. At least 54 mobile storage units have been deployed in Unity and Jonglei, increasing current storage capacity by 25,000 metric tons.

As the planting season intensifies, organizations working on food security and livelihoods have also accelerated their efforts to get vital seeds, agricultural tools and other materials to some of the most vulnerable communities across the country.