South Sudan Situation Report, 30 Aug 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Solar-powered, digital audio player launched to improve Ebola community engagement

The 19 August is World Humanitarian Day – this year it honours Women Humanitarians

Fighting triggers new displacement in Maiwut,

Upper Nile

22,000 internally displaced people from Wau PoC site returned to Wau town and other locations since 2018

Malaria cases increased as rainy season intensified across South Sudan

Solar-powered, digital audio players have been launched to improve Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) community engagement and risk communication in South Sudan.

At least 400 players will be distributed to about 8,000 listeners in high-risk areas of Morobo and Yei counties of Central Equatoria by an international NGO, Africa Committee for Rehabilitation of South Sudan (ACROSS). The people will be organized in groups under ‘audio player leaders’, who are trained on using the equipment.

The gadget will be loaded with tailored risk communication and community engagement messages in local languages on EVD, hygiene practices, including hand hygiene, and nutrition. The programme will be integrated with the organization’s nutrition activities.

This is the first time that EVD risk communication and community engagement has used digital audio equipment in the country.

For nearly 10 years, ACROSS has been using the gadget in different locations in South Sudan to disseminate messages about peace building, water, sanitation and hygiene practices, health care and education. In Yei, Central Equatoria, and Rumbek in Lakes, the programme has improved teaching skills in primary schools through targeting of untrained teachers. While in Pibor, Jonglei, improved attendance at an antenatal health clinic was reported after broadcasting related programmes.

The Ministry of Health and humanitarian organizations have been working collectively on Ebola prevention and preparedness since the onset of the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Preparedness activities include vaccinating front-line health workers, educating people about prevention and response measures, conducting screening at multiple locations to help with early detection of cases, training personnel in infection prevention and control.

The risk of transmission of EVD into countries that share borders with DRC, including South Sudan, has been classified as “very high” by the World Health Organization.