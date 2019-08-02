South Sudan Situation Report, 2 Aug 2019

Highlights

22,000 internally displaced people from Wau PoC site returned to Wau town and other locations since 2018

Malaria cases increased as rainy season intensified across South Sudan

High-level delegation led by the Humanitarian Coordinator visits Yei to see

Ebola preparedness and response efforts Ebola preparedness and response activities heighten as a case is confirmed near the South Sudan border

Humanitarian Fund brings change in the lives of 2.9 million people

22,000 internally displaced people from Wau PoC site returned to Wau town and other locations since 2018

Since the beginning of 2018, a significant number of internally displaced people have left Wau Protection of Civilians (PoC) site to return to their homes due to relatively improved security in most parts of Western Bahr el Ghazal.

On 27 July, IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix, with support from other UN agencies and UNMISS, conducted a biometric registration in Wau PoC site. The team reported that nearly 13,000 displaced people, out of around 35,000 people registered at the site in 2018, currently live there.

The result confirmed that some 22,000 people left the PoC site to Wau town and other locations, including Deim Zubeir and Raja, since the beginning of 2018.

Humanitarian organizations plan to verify and register returnees who have gone back to their places of origin and provide assistance, depending on needs and vulnerability. Health care, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education and protection, which are already available in Wau town, are among the assistance that will be provided.

The community leaders at the site said the findings will improve the provision of balanced humanitarian assistance and equitable use of resources to the IDPs and returnees in Wau County.

As of 25 July, the total number of civilians seeking safety in six PoC sites across the country was 182,026.