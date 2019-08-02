02 Aug 2019

South Sudan Situation Report, 2 Aug 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 02 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.81 MB)

Highlights

  • 22,000 internally displaced people from Wau PoC site returned to Wau town and other locations since 2018
  • Malaria cases increased as rainy season intensified across South Sudan
  • High-level delegation led by the Humanitarian Coordinator visits Yei to see
  • Ebola preparedness and response efforts Ebola preparedness and response activities heighten as a case is confirmed near the South Sudan border
  • Humanitarian Fund brings change in the lives of 2.9 million people

22,000 internally displaced people from Wau PoC site returned to Wau town and other locations since 2018

Since the beginning of 2018, a significant number of internally displaced people have left Wau Protection of Civilians (PoC) site to return to their homes due to relatively improved security in most parts of Western Bahr el Ghazal.

On 27 July, IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix, with support from other UN agencies and UNMISS, conducted a biometric registration in Wau PoC site. The team reported that nearly 13,000 displaced people, out of around 35,000 people registered at the site in 2018, currently live there.

The result confirmed that some 22,000 people left the PoC site to Wau town and other locations, including Deim Zubeir and Raja, since the beginning of 2018.

Humanitarian organizations plan to verify and register returnees who have gone back to their places of origin and provide assistance, depending on needs and vulnerability. Health care, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education and protection, which are already available in Wau town, are among the assistance that will be provided.

The community leaders at the site said the findings will improve the provision of balanced humanitarian assistance and equitable use of resources to the IDPs and returnees in Wau County.

As of 25 July, the total number of civilians seeking safety in six PoC sites across the country was 182,026.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.