South Sudan Situation Report, 17 Jun 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

South Sudan appeals for $12 million to prevent Ebola

Lack of water displaces thousands of people to Mogos, Kapoeta East, Eastern Equatoria

Increased food pre-positioning as the rainy season starts

Humanitarian needs assessed in Maridi, Western Equatoria

Almost half of displaced people intend to leave Malakal Protection of Civilians site

FEATURE

On 13 June, the Ministry of Health together with the United Nations and its partners launched an updated Ebola Virus Disease preparedness plan to prevent the disease spreading from neighbouring countries and prepare for a possible outbreak in the country. The plan requires $12.2 million and will be implemented between April and September 2019.

The launch occurred only two days after the first Ebola case was confirmed in neighbouring Uganda, and more cases have been confirmed since. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the number of cases has surpassed 2,000. The World Health Organization has assessed the risk of the disease spreading to South Sudan as ‘very high.’

Prioritized activities in the plan include improving the existing surveillance system with a greater focus on community-based surveillance, scaling up training for front-line health workers, increasing the number of isolation units, and expanding risk communication and community mobilization. In addition, a 72-hour outbreak response and containment plan and vaccine readiness strategy will be put in place.

“The cases in Uganda were detected early, thanks to the preparedness measures in place. [This] sends the message that investing in prevention and preparedness is not only the right thing to do, it is the smart thing to do,” said acting Humanitarian Coordinator for the United Nations in South Sudan, Dr. Olushayo Olu. “The cost of a fully-fledged outbreak is staggering compared to prevention, and would include immense human suffering, long-term economic damage, and further depletion of an already weak healthcare system. We cannot allow it to happen.”