South Sudan Situation Report, 14 Aug 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

The 19 August is World Humanitarian Day – this year it honours Women Humanitarians

Fighting triggers new displacement in Maiwut,

Upper Nile

22,000 internally displaced people from Wau PoC site returned to Wau town and other locations since 2018

Malaria cases increased as rainy season intensified across South Sudan

High-level delegation led by the Humanitarian Coordinator visits Yei to see Ebola preparedness and response efforts

The 19 August is World Humanitarian Day – this year it honours Women Humanitarians

World Humanitarian Day (WHD) on 19 August, is an annual occasion to commemorate humanitarian workers who have been killed or attacked in the course of their work, and to honour those who continue to take risks every day to provide life-saving aid to those who need it. This year the contribution of women humanitarians throughout the world, their strength, power and perseverance, are being honoured.

In South Sudan there are just over 40 national women-led organizations, out of 214 national NGOs. That’s less than a fifth. But it is women – from national and international NGOs – that play a central role in the survival and resilience of families and communities. In South Sudan, they are active in every aspect of humanitarian response, from the delivery of emergency supplies to providing assistance for genderbased violence; and across every sector, from food and shelter to educational support.

There are many communities where women humanitarians can access people, and provide vital information, support and services, to women and girls who may otherwise be out of reach.

In South Sudan, women humanitarians face a variety of obstacles in doing their work because of their gender, from risks to their personal safety, to sexism, discrimination and sexual harassment.

More needs to be done to address these issues.

There are many women humanitarians in South Sudan, and every single one of them is being honoured.

For this WHD, OCHA asked women humanitarians what being a humanitarian was like. Jesca Wude Murye is a Nutrition Officer working for UNICEF, based in Juba. She lives in Hai Cinema. She is a mother of four, including twins. Here is her answer: “Being a humanitarian worker is not something that everyone can do. It takes a special type of person. People who have compassion, love, and are willing to sacrifice their time, and take time to give a smile to someone else. In my case giving a smile to a mother who has lost hope and whose child is malnourished and bringing that child back to life is my joy. I enjoy working as a humanitarian because it is life-saving and I can see the results of what I do. “I love going to the field to interact with children and mothers. Putting a smile on the face of a child and mother. But security is the most challenging part - conducting humanitarian activities under a tense political environment coupled with the lack of access to the most vulnerable people due to poor road infrastructure.”

Fighting triggers new displacement in Maiwut, Upper Nile

Fighting in Maiwut town and surrounding areas has forced people to flee their homes and triggered the relocation of humanitarian workers, causing suspension of the delivery of much-needed humanitarian assistance.

From 31 July to 5 August, clashes were reported between the CieWau clan and opposition forces. Civilians fled to villages around Maiwut town, some of which were already flooded by heavy rains.

At least 10 humanitarian workers were relocated for safety reasons.

Unconfirmed reports put the number of displaced people at 10,000. Humanitarians have said more than 25,000 people could be affected if fighting carries on. Maiwut and surrounding areas host a significant population of refugee returnees and people already displaced.

Looting of civilian properties and humanitarian compounds were reported. Local authorities are mediating with the groups, and reassured civilians that they would be safe if they returned home. Humanitarians are advocating for access to the area to allow delivery of assistance and safety for workers.