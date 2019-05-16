South Sudan: Site Profile | Wau Collective Sites, March 2019

Background

The Wau collective sites were established in June 2016 following violent clashes in and around Wau town. Currently there are four Collective Centers, Cathedral, Nazareth, Lokoloko and St. Joseph. Since then the protection centres have been protecting thousands of people. A fifth collective site, ECS was established in February 2017 hosting IDPs mainly from Jur River following clashes in the area. In April 2017, all IDPs were evicted from ECS and the site closed, with some IDPs being moved to Masna, 7km south of Wau town.