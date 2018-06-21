21 Jun 2018

South Sudan: Shelter/NFI Cluster Snapshot as of May 2018

from International Organization for Migration, Shelter Cluster
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original
In May 2018, the cluster partners have reached 299,197 individuals with Shelter and NFI assistance, representing 28% of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) target. During the month of May, the responses focused mainly in Southern Unity State, Jonglei State, Upper Nile State, Western Equatoria State. In Unity, partners have responded the new caseload in Leer, Koch and Panyijar County. In Upper Nile State, continue providing the life saving assistance to the remaining caseload Ulang County. In Western Equatoria, partners responding the needs of the newly displaced population mainly in Nagero and Greater Mundri.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

