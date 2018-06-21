South Sudan: Shelter/NFI Cluster Snapshot as of May 2018

Overview

In May 2018, the cluster partners have reached 299,197 individuals with Shelter and NFI assistance, representing 28% of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) target. During the month of May, the responses focused mainly in Southern Unity State, Jonglei State, Upper Nile State, Western Equatoria State. In Unity, partners have responded the new caseload in Leer, Koch and Panyijar County. In Upper Nile State, continue providing the life saving assistance to the remaining caseload Ulang County. In Western Equatoria, partners responding the needs of the newly displaced population mainly in Nagero and Greater Mundri.