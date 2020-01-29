29 Jan 2020

South Sudan: Shelter/NFI Cluster Snapshot as of December 2019

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (306.73 KB)

Overview

As of December 2019, cluster partners reached 1,036,235 individuals with Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (S-NFI) assistance, representing 104 % of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) target in 2019. During the month of December 2019, cluster partners provided S-NFI assistance to conflict affected population as well as flood affected population mainly in Jonglei, Upper Nile, Unity, Lakes, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, and Western Bahr el Ghazal States. In Jonglei State, partners provided assistance to flood affected population in Pibor, Akobo, Uror, Twic East, and Duk Counties. In Upper Nile State, the response focused on addressing the needs of affected population in Ulang County and those inside the Protection of Civilian (PoC) site in Malakal. In Unity State, partners completed the distribution of essentials NFIs in Mayendit and Mayom Counties. At the same time, partners in Lakes State provided NFI assistance to protracted Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Rumbek Centre County using cash-based intervention as a modality of response. In Northern Bahr el Ghazal, partners provided assistance to flood affected population in Aweil Centre County. In Western Bahr el Ghazal, the partners continued to support displaced population in the PoC and collective centres in Wau County.

