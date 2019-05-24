24 May 2019

South Sudan: Shelter/NFI Cluster Snapshot as of April 2019

from International Organization for Migration, Shelter Cluster
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
Overview

As of April 2019, the Cluster partners reached 241,826 individuals with Shelter and Non-Food Items (S/NFI) assistance, representing 24% of the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) target in 2019. During the month of April, the responses focused mainly in Central Equatoria, Upper Nile, Western Bahr el Ghazal and Unity addressing S/NFI needs for newly displaced and returns. In Central Equatoria State, partners managed to assist newly displaced population outside Yei Town, in areas which have been largely inaccessible for almost two years. At the same time, in Jur River County of Western Bahr el Ghazal State, more displaced people led to urgent S/NFI response. In Upper Nile State, S/NFI partners worked alongside other clusters to assist returns from Melut IDP camp in Baliet. In Unity state, partners also assisted returnees in Koch, Leer and Mayendit

