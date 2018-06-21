South Sudan: Shelter & NFI Cluster Pipeline Snapshot, May 2018

Overview

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) manages the common pipeline for the Shelter and NFI Cluster by procuring, transporting and storing stocks throughout South Sudan. Supplies are accessible to Cluster partners ensuring sectorial coverage of the current and future needs more efficiently.

As the Cluster lead agency, IOM has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with all partners interested in accessing the pipeline. The MoU sets minimum standards in terms of managing warehouses, handling supplies and providing IOM with necessary information in order to ensure effective pipeline management. Partners are responsible for submission of assessment, distribution and PDM reports to capture the needs and beneficiary feedback to the pipeline to improve the future response.