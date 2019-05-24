South Sudan: Shelter & NFI Cluster Pipeline Snapshot, April 2019

Overview

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) manages the common pipeline for the Shelter and NFI Cluster by procuring, transporting and storing stocks throughout South Sudan. Supplies are accessible to Cluster partners ensuring sectorial coverage of the current and future needs more efficiently.

In the month of April, the common pipeline completed the Quality Control (QC) processes to facilitate the establishment of Long Term Agreement (LTA) with suppliers for pipeline stock. Furthermore, the Pipeline facilitated the release of items from various warehouses across the country that correspond to 12 pipeline requests responding the needs in Wau, Rubkona, Panyikang, Duk, Juba, Baliet, Magwi, as well as one for prepositioning in Rubkona.