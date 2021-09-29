South Sudan: Shelter and Settlement 2021 | Quarter 2 Report

Shelter and NFI Response

The Shelter and Settlement unit completed six in-kind needs assessments in four different states of Jonglei, Warrap,

Western Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile. The counties include Pochalla, Tonj North, Raja, Nasir and Panyikang (Tonga). IOM teams assisted 48,699 individuals (21,176 men and 27,523 women) with plastic sheets, mosquito nets, kitchen set, blankets, ropes, kanga (cotton cloth) and ropes. Beneficiaries constructed their emergency shelter with the help of plastic sheets and ropes. At the same time, children and older men and women used blankets and mosquito nets to protect themselves from mosquitoes and extreme weather. In addition, the monitoring and evaluation team conducted postdistribution monitoring (PDM) of the in-kind distribution. The PDM observed that more than 80% of the beneficiaries are using the distributed items.