South Sudan: Shelter and Non-Food Items (S-NFI) Quarter 3 Report 2020

Distribution of Shelter and Non-Food Items

IOM continues to provide shelter and non-food (S-NFI) assistance to crisis-affected populations in Warrap, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Jonglei and Central Equatoria states, in coordination with State Focal Points (SFPs). IOM completed five assessments in flood-affected areas and conducted seven distributions.

IOM S-NFI team provided in-kind S-NFI support to a total of 72,938 (34,648 male; and 38,290 female) individuals. Items were distributed to populations in Central Equatoria, Warrap and Jonglei. Beneficiaries received plastic sheets, kitchen sets, blankets, mosquito nets, rubber ropes and the IOM blue bag for the storage and movement of the items.

IOM S-NFI supported the flood-affected community in Bor by providing construction materials for dike repair such as sandbags, wooden poles and bamboos. IOM collaborated with local community-based organizations and the community to mobilize the youth and actively engage them in dike repair works to reduce the risk of flooding in the area. Increasing levels of water and heavy rains posed a challenge in terms of access and mobilization of required materials and volunteers to carry out the civil works.