South Sudan
South Sudan — Sex and Age Disaggregated Data (SADD) highlighting potential risks to populations affected by displacement (December 2020)
Attachments
DTM standards advocate for the inclusion of Sex and Age Disaggregated Data (SADD) to support production of data and analysis specific to women, girls, boys, and men. DTM standards outline the best practices for selecting key informants to increase participation of women and girls. This dashboard aims at raising awareness of the potential risks, including barriers to accessing various services, that women, girls, and other vulnerable persons may face while being displaced.